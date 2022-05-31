Comparing QNB (OTCMKTS:QNBC) & Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY)

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY – Get Rating) and QNB (OTCMKTS:QNBC – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Dividends

Central Valley Community Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. QNB pays an annual dividend of $1.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. Central Valley Community Bancorp pays out 21.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. QNB pays out 33.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Central Valley Community Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

This table compares Central Valley Community Bancorp and QNB’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Central Valley Community Bancorp $82.86 million 2.37 $28.40 million $2.22 7.60 QNB $56.55 million 2.08 $16.49 million $4.26 7.75

Central Valley Community Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than QNB. Central Valley Community Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than QNB, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

48.9% of Central Valley Community Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.0% of QNB shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.1% of Central Valley Community Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.6% of QNB shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Central Valley Community Bancorp and QNB, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Central Valley Community Bancorp 0 1 0 0 2.00 QNB 0 0 0 0 N/A

Central Valley Community Bancorp presently has a consensus price target of $24.00, indicating a potential upside of 42.26%. Given Central Valley Community Bancorp’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Central Valley Community Bancorp is more favorable than QNB.

Volatility and Risk

Central Valley Community Bancorp has a beta of 0.76, indicating that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, QNB has a beta of 0.44, indicating that its share price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Central Valley Community Bancorp and QNB’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Central Valley Community Bancorp 32.53% 11.53% 1.14% QNB 27.63% 11.83% 0.92%

Summary

Central Valley Community Bancorp beats QNB on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Central Valley Community Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; certificates of deposit; and non-interest-bearing demand deposits, as well as provides NOW and money market accounts. Its loan products include commercial and industrial loans, as well as loans secured by crop production and livestock; owner occupied and investor commercial real estate, real estate construction and other land, agricultural real estate, and other real estate loans; and equity loans and lines of credit, and installment and other consumer loans. The company also offers domestic and international wire transfer, safe deposit box, Internet banking, and other customary banking services. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated through a network of 20 full-service banking offices in Cameron Park, Clovis, Exeter, Folsom, Fresno, Gold River, Kerman, Lodi, Madera, Merced, Modesto, Oakhurst, Prather, Roseville, Sacramento, Stockton, and Visalia. Central Valley Community Bancorp was founded in 1979 and is based in Fresno, California.

QNB Company Profile (Get Rating)

QNB Corp. operates as the bank holding company for QNB Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It offers various deposit products, which include demand and savings accounts, such as money market, interest-bearing demand, club, traditional statement savings, and online savings accounts; and time deposits comprising certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. The company also provides commercial and industrial loans, commercial and residential real estate loans, construction and land development loans, indirect lease financing, 1-4 family residential mortgage loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, and consumer loans. In addition, it offers retail brokerage and advisory services; credit cards and insurance products; merchant services; ATM and debit card services; and internet and mobile-banking, electronic bill pay, and remote deposit capture services. As of December 31, 2021, the company twelve full-service community banking offices in Bucks, Montgomery, and Lehigh counties in southeastern Pennsylvania. QNB Corp. was founded in 1877 and is based in Quakertown, Pennsylvania.

