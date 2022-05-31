Comparing Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) & Grupo Financiero Inbursa (OTCMKTS:GPFOY)

Grupo Financiero Inbursa (OTCMKTS:GPFOY – Get Rating) and Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get Grupo Financiero Inbursa alerts:

This table compares Grupo Financiero Inbursa and Airbus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grupo Financiero Inbursa N/A N/A N/A Airbus 9.46% 52.44% 4.65%

This table compares Grupo Financiero Inbursa and Airbus’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grupo Financiero Inbursa N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Airbus $61.70 billion 1.53 $4.98 billion $1.87 16.06

Airbus has higher revenue and earnings than Grupo Financiero Inbursa.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Grupo Financiero Inbursa and Airbus, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grupo Financiero Inbursa 0 0 0 0 N/A Airbus 1 2 7 0 2.60

Airbus has a consensus price target of $124.33, suggesting a potential upside of 313.88%. Given Airbus’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Airbus is more favorable than Grupo Financiero Inbursa.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Airbus shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Grupo Financiero Inbursa has a beta of 0.93, meaning that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Airbus has a beta of 1.64, meaning that its share price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Airbus beats Grupo Financiero Inbursa on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Grupo Financiero Inbursa (Get Rating)

Grupo Financiero Inbursa, S.A.B. de C.V. provides various financial products and services to individuals and businesses in Mexico. The company offers mortgage, automotive, SME, and personal credits; accounts and investment products; credit cards; and car, lifetime, medical expenses, damage, and other insurance products. The company was formerly known as Promotora Carso SA de CV and changed its name to Grupo Financiero Inbursa, S.A.B. de C.V. in 1992. Grupo Financiero Inbursa, S.A.B. de C.V. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

About Airbus (Get Rating)

Airbus SE engages in the designing, manufacturing, and delivering aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services. The Airbus Helicopters segment engages in the development, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of civil and military helicopters; and provision of helicopter related services. The Airbus Defence and Space segment designs, develops, delivers, and supports military aircraft, such as combat, mission, transport, tanker aircraft, and their associated services; and offers unmanned aerial systems. This segment also offers civil and defense space systems for telecommunications, earth observations, navigation, science, and orbital systems; missile systems; and space launcher systems, as well as services around data processing from platforms, secure communication, and cyber security. The company was formerly known as Airbus Group SE and changed its name to Airbus SE in April 2017. Airbus SE was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Leiden, the Netherlands.

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Financiero Inbursa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Financiero Inbursa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.