Commerce Bank Trims Stock Position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Commerce Bank cut its stake in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 135,412 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,527 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank owned approximately 0.07% of Northern Trust worth $16,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NTRS. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Northern Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Northern Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in Northern Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Northern Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Northern Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $112.60 on Tuesday. Northern Trust Co. has a 12 month low of $100.05 and a 12 month high of $135.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $23.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 1.12.

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.11. Northern Trust had a net margin of 23.57% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.89%.

In related news, EVP Lauren E. Allnutt sold 393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.61, for a total transaction of $41,504.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

NTRS has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $135.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $145.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Northern Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $128.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.33.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

