Commerce Bank Sells 8,363 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Commerce Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 182,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,363 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank owned about 0.06% of Illinois Tool Works worth $45,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ITW opened at $206.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $64.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $205.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $222.14. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $195.25 and a twelve month high of $249.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 72.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.34%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ITW. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $197.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $226.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $192.00 to $180.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $267.00 to $261.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $232.50.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.34, for a total transaction of $205,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,602,268.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

