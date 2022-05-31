Commerce Bank Sells 4,882 Shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM)

Commerce Bank lessened its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 160,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,882 shares during the period. Commerce Bank owned about 2.79% of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF worth $22,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 179.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYM opened at $143.85 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF has a 52 week low of $121.75 and a 52 week high of $154.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $144.20 and a 200 day moving average of $139.10.

