Commerce Bank Reduces Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Commerce Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 107,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,542 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $26,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 4.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,561,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,158,000 after purchasing an additional 333,952 shares during the period. New World Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zoetis in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Zoetis by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 3rd quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in Zoetis by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ZTS shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $237.00 to $208.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.88.

NYSE:ZTS opened at $172.10 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $178.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $199.45. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $156.67 and a 52 week high of $249.27. The company has a market capitalization of $81.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.09. Zoetis had a return on equity of 49.62% and a net margin of 26.27%. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. Zoetis’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is presently 29.82%.

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,167 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total value of $387,806.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,687 shares in the company, valued at $4,239,025.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Roman Trawicki sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.15, for a total value of $1,128,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

