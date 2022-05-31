Commerce Bank Has $42.35 Million Stock Position in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,695,805 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,344 shares during the period. Commerce Bank owned approximately 0.45% of Vertiv worth $42,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in Vertiv by 147.3% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,141,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,377,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062,199 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Vertiv by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,344,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,475,000 after purchasing an additional 501,712 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Vertiv by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 61,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 4,896 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in Vertiv by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 966,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,124,000 after purchasing an additional 52,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 51,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 4,504 shares in the last quarter. 87.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Patrick R. Johnson acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.39 per share, for a total transaction of $185,850.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick R. Johnson acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.50 per share, for a total transaction of $115,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 38,000 shares of company stock valued at $475,960 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRT opened at $11.44 on Tuesday. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 1 year low of $9.59 and a 1 year high of $28.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.02. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 1,144.00, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.14.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.08. Vertiv had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 1.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VRT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Vertiv from $31.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Vertiv from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Vertiv from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vertiv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Cowen downgraded Vertiv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $11.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vertiv currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.65.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments. It offers AC and DC power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure that are integral to the technologies used for various services, including e-commerce, online banking, file sharing, video on-demand, energy storage, wireless communications, Internet of Things, and online gaming.

