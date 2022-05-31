Commerce Bank Has $37.62 Million Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 306,892 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,909 shares during the period. Commerce Bank owned 0.19% of iShares Select Dividend ETF worth $37,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,559,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,768,000 after acquiring an additional 91,189 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,696,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,286,000 after acquiring an additional 283,587 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,663,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,529,000 after acquiring an additional 199,027 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,875,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,956,000 after acquiring an additional 132,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,510,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,335,000 after acquiring an additional 27,731 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ DVY opened at $131.01 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $127.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.32. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $111.53 and a fifty-two week high of $133.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a $0.888 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $3.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

