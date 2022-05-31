Commerce Bank Decreases Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Commerce Bank lessened its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,846 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 8,544 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $23,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in ServiceNow by 75.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 42 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Lee Financial Co increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 671.4% during the 4th quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 54 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NOW shares. KeyCorp decreased their target price on ServiceNow from $692.00 to $613.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Cowen dropped their price target on ServiceNow from $725.00 to $695.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $635.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of ServiceNow to $570.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $638.59.

In other news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 333 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.50, for a total transaction of $195,637.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $427.17, for a total value of $175,994.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $749,683.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,370 shares of company stock valued at $5,559,728. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow stock opened at $476.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $95.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 432.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $406.47 and a 1 year high of $707.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $493.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $557.23.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 8.66%. ServiceNow’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

