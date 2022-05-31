Commerce Bank Cuts Stock Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Commerce Bank lessened its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,615 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank owned about 0.05% of Public Storage worth $34,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Public Storage by 148.6% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,790,000 after acquiring an additional 9,637 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Public Storage by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 184,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,243,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Public Storage by 50.3% during the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 25,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,542,000 after acquiring an additional 8,492 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its holdings in Public Storage by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in Public Storage by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 15,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Rebecca L. Owen sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.25, for a total value of $1,791,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Public Storage stock opened at $335.77 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $367.49 and its 200-day moving average is $359.50. The company has a market cap of $58.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $280.64 and a 12 month high of $421.76.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by ($0.96). The firm had revenue of $749.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $985.58 million. Public Storage had a return on equity of 38.01% and a net margin of 54.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.82 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 15.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.75%.

PSA has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Public Storage from $398.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com raised Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Public Storage from $385.00 to $434.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Public Storage from $375.00 to $365.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $335.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Public Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $356.79.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

