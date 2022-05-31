Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Shares Sold by Impax Asset Management Group plc

Impax Asset Management Group plc trimmed its holdings in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) by 28.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,695 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned about 0.21% of Comfort Systems USA worth $7,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 158,429 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,675,000 after acquiring an additional 38,421 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,246 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,973 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,560,000 after acquiring an additional 6,078 shares in the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $548,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 76.9% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,232 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter. 96.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Comfort Systems USA alerts:

In other news, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total value of $267,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FIX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, DA Davidson raised Comfort Systems USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

Shares of NYSE FIX opened at $91.60 on Tuesday. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.91 and a 1-year high of $103.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $87.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.91. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 18.69% and a net margin of 6.19%. The company had revenue of $885.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $831.60 million. Equities research analysts expect that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This is a boost from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.98%.

Comfort Systems USA Profile (Get Rating)

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and renovation, expansion, maintenance, monitoring, repair, and replacement of existing buildings.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comfort Systems USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comfort Systems USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.