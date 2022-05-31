Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Purchased by Consulta Ltd

Consulta Ltd raised its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 31.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,250,000 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,250,000 shares during the period. Comcast accounts for 13.0% of Consulta Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Consulta Ltd owned about 0.11% of Comcast worth $264,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the third quarter worth $26,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in Comcast by 86.9% during the 4th quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerson Wealth LLC bought a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 83.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Comcast news, CEO David N. Watson sold 65,410 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total transaction of $2,988,582.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CMCSA stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.73. 156,555 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,503,724. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.54. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $39.47 and a twelve month high of $61.80.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $31.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.40 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 15.92%. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.84%.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Pivotal Research cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.26.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

