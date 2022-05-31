Coin Artist (COIN) Price Hits $0.23 on Exchanges

Coin Artist (COIN) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 31st. One Coin Artist coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000712 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Coin Artist has traded 0% lower against the US dollar. Coin Artist has a total market cap of $247,167.52 and approximately $52.00 worth of Coin Artist was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Coin Artist Coin Profile

Coin Artist (CRYPTO:COIN) is a coin. It was first traded on December 18th, 2017. Coin Artist’s total supply is 3,470,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,081,093 coins. Coin Artist’s official Twitter account is @CoinvestHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Coin Artist is medium.com/@coin_artist_17801

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin is a cross-chain P2P decentralized wallet, exchange, and assistant powered by atomic swap and artificial intelligence technology. The $COIN protocol and token are two central elements of the coin ecosystem. Built on Ethereum, the $COIN protocol is designed to provide the performance, scalability and supportability necessary for all applications and blockchain-related use cases. On the other hand, the $COIN token is a primary means of exchange used to pay for the execution of smart contracts, and for compensation to liquidity providers and stakers in the Coin ecosystem. It acts as a network access token which will enable holders to execute Coin smart, stake interest, execute governance rights, and more. “

Buying and Selling Coin Artist

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin Artist directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coin Artist should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Coin Artist using one of the exchanges listed above.

