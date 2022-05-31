Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CRHC) Shares Sold by Glazer Capital LLC

Glazer Capital LLC decreased its stake in Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CRHC – Get Rating) by 83.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 529,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,599,211 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC’s holdings in Cohn Robbins were worth $5,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Springhouse Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cohn Robbins in the fourth quarter valued at about $180,000. CSS LLC IL purchased a new position in Cohn Robbins during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,436,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. increased its holdings in Cohn Robbins by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 32,888 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Cohn Robbins during the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Vazirani Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cohn Robbins during the 4th quarter valued at about $982,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CRHC opened at $9.97 on Tuesday. Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.68 and a 12 month high of $10.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.90.

Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as CSR Acquisition Corp. Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp.

