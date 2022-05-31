Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 9,972 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 132,251 shares.The stock last traded at $58.27 and had previously closed at $59.51.

A number of research firms recently commented on KOF. TheStreet upgraded Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Barclays upgraded Coca-Cola FEMSA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Coca-Cola FEMSA in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola FEMSA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.40.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.38 and a 200 day moving average of $53.65. The stock has a market cap of $98.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Coca-Cola FEMSA ( NYSE:KOF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.3528 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola FEMSA’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.24. This represents a yield of 4.5%. Coca-Cola FEMSA’s dividend payout ratio is 73.41%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KOF. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 5,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 11,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 6,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Company Profile (NYSE:KOF)

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and other beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, and plant-based drinks.

