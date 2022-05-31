CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Shares Sold by PDT Partners LLC

PDT Partners LLC decreased its holdings in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 904,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 202,085 shares during the quarter. CNH Industrial accounts for approximately 1.3% of PDT Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. PDT Partners LLC owned 0.07% of CNH Industrial worth $17,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Securities Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,728,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 4,288,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,548,000 after purchasing an additional 943,129 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial during the 4th quarter worth about $7,150,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial during the 4th quarter worth about $758,000. Institutional investors own 38.58% of the company’s stock.

CNHI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a research report on Friday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CNH Industrial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.62.

Shares of NYSE CNHI traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 139,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,854,863. The stock has a market cap of $20.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 6.93 and a quick ratio of 5.48. CNH Industrial has a one year low of $13.21 and a one year high of $19.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.94.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 28.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CNH Industrial will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th were paid a $0.3072 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 19th. This is a positive change from CNH Industrial’s previous annual dividend of $0.13.

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, and specialty vehicles in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Agriculture, Construction, Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial.

