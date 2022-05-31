CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.48 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for CMS Energy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.44 and the highest is $0.54. CMS Energy posted earnings of $0.55 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CMS Energy will report full-year earnings of $2.88 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.86 to $2.89. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.07 to $3.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover CMS Energy.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.07. CMS Energy had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CMS. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CMS Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on CMS Energy in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on CMS Energy from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Argus raised their target price on CMS Energy from $70.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered CMS Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.33.

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Dhenuvakonda Rao Venkat sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.20, for a total value of $69,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,241 shares in the company, valued at $2,438,677.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 6,521 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.09, for a total value of $430,972.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of CMS Energy by 322.4% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMS traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $71.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 139,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,877,618. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.88. CMS Energy has a 1-year low of $57.92 and a 1-year high of $73.76. The firm has a market cap of $20.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 39.48%.

About CMS Energy (Get Rating)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CMS Energy (CMS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.