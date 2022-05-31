CloudMD Software & Services (OTCMKTS:DOCRF) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Shares of CloudMD Software & Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:DOCRF – Get Rating) traded down 0.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.32 and last traded at $0.32. 47,200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 74,636 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.33.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.66.

CloudMD Software & Services Company Profile

CloudMD Software & Services Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Clinic Services & Pharmacies, Digital Health Services, and Enterprise Health Solutions. It offers enterprise health solutions, including mental health support, healthcare navigation, rehabilitation and assessments, education, and absence management and occupational health.

