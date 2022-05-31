Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $14.39

Shares of Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $14.39 and last traded at $14.56, with a volume of 7762 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.35.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CWAN. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Clearwater Analytics from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Clearwater Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Clearwater Analytics from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Clearwater Analytics from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Clearwater Analytics from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.40.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 12.03 and a quick ratio of 12.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.17.

Clearwater Analytics ( NYSE:CWAN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.05. On average, research analysts anticipate that Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Clearwater Analytics news, CEO Sandeep Sahai bought 14,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.89 per share, for a total transaction of $248,283.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 247,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.95 per share, for a total transaction of $4,195,616.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 282,386 shares of company stock worth $4,792,813.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Clearwater Analytics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Clearwater Analytics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 20,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.08% of the company’s stock.

About Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN)

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities. The company offers investment accounting and reporting, performance measurement, compliance monitoring, and risk analytics solutions.

