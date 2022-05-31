Clearline Capital LP Trims Stake in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO)

Clearline Capital LP reduced its position in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 724,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,270 shares during the quarter. Clearline Capital LP owned 0.15% of Clear Channel Outdoor worth $2,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CCO. Conversant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Clear Channel Outdoor in the 4th quarter worth about $14,372,000. Rubric Capital Management LP grew its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 14,356,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,907,000 after acquiring an additional 3,772,003 shares in the last quarter. Caspian Capital LP bought a new position in Clear Channel Outdoor in the 4th quarter worth about $10,758,000. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 15,947,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor by 358.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,178,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,901,000 after acquiring an additional 921,146 shares in the last quarter. 92.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barrington Research dropped their target price on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $5.00 to $3.25 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.13.

In related news, Director Lisa Hammitt sold 68,207 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.72, for a total transaction of $253,730.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CCO traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.61. 38,111 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,259,679. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $1.42 and a one year high of $4.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.11.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $525.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $536.95 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.42) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and sells advertising displays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas and Europe. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; spectaculars, which are customized display structures that incorporate videos, multidimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices and moving parts, and other embellishments; wallscape, a display that drapes over or is suspended from the sides of buildings or other structures.

