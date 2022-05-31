Clearline Capital LP Sells 55,147 Shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR)

Clearline Capital LP decreased its holdings in shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 377,301 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 55,147 shares during the period. AAR makes up 1.6% of Clearline Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Clearline Capital LP owned 1.06% of AAR worth $14,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AIR. First Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of AAR during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of AAR in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in shares of AAR in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of AAR by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,561 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AAR in the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. Institutional investors own 96.27% of the company’s stock.

AIR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of AAR from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of AAR from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AAR in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AAR presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.33.

Shares of AAR stock traded down $1.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $47.99. 2,768 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 230,347. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.91. AAR Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $30.90 and a fifty-two week high of $52.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.02 and a beta of 1.57.

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. AAR had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The company had revenue of $452.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that AAR Corp. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AAR news, CFO Sean M. Gillen sold 20,230 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.67, for a total value of $984,594.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David P. Storch sold 47,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.83, for a total transaction of $2,414,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 271,089 shares of company stock worth $13,478,224. 7.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services. This segment also sells and leases new, overhauled, and repaired engine and airframe parts, and components; and provides inventory and repair programs, warranty claim management, and outsourcing programs for engine and airframe parts and components, as well as performance-based supply chain logistics programs in support of the U.S.

