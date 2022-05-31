Clearline Capital LP Sells 13,714 Shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Clearline Capital LP cut its holdings in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 347,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,714 shares during the period. Vontier makes up about 1.2% of Clearline Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Clearline Capital LP’s holdings in Vontier were worth $10,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Vontier in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Vontier during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Vontier during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Vontier during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Vontier by 661.8% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares in the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VNT traded down $0.45 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.12. 20,201 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,564,150. Vontier Co. has a 1 year low of $21.95 and a 1 year high of $37.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.61. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 7.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.86.

Vontier ( NYSE:VNT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. Vontier had a return on equity of 102.18% and a net margin of 18.88%. The business had revenue of $748.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Vontier Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.95%.

In other Vontier news, CFO David H. Naemura purchased 8,500 shares of Vontier stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.85 per share, with a total value of $194,225.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VNT. Citigroup lowered their target price on Vontier from $39.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Vontier from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Argus cut their price objective on shares of Vontier from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Vontier from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vontier presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.78.

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, point-of sale, workflow and monitoring software, vehicle tracking and fleet management, software solutions for traffic light control, and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

