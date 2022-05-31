Clearline Capital LP Reduces Stake in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Clearline Capital LP decreased its position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) by 64.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 161,483 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 292,380 shares during the quarter. Clearline Capital LP’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $6,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Tapestry by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,463 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $1,927,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 47,105 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $1,912,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 3.2% during the third quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 10,673 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Tapestry by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,886 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Tapestry by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,556 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Tapestry alerts:

In other news, CEO Joanne C. Crevoiserat bought 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.60 per share, for a total transaction of $197,220.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TPR shares. Cowen lowered their price objective on Tapestry from $56.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Tapestry from $53.00 to $39.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. TheStreet downgraded Tapestry from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Tapestry from $56.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.88.

NYSE:TPR traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.68. The stock had a trading volume of 66,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,342,529. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Tapestry, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.39 and a 52 week high of $47.05.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.11. Tapestry had a return on equity of 32.07% and a net margin of 12.99%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Tapestry announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 12th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the luxury accessories retailer to purchase up to 18% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.26%.

About Tapestry (Get Rating)

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.