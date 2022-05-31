Clearline Capital LP Purchases 5,603,249 Shares of ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA)

Clearline Capital LP raised its position in shares of ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Rating) by 749.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,350,694 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,603,249 shares during the period. Clearline Capital LP owned about 3.24% of ADMA Biologics worth $8,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 420,606 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 40,030 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 152,183 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 29,029 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,351,367 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,657,000 after acquiring an additional 173,135 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 66.9% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 238,345 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 95,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,313,094 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 259,767 shares in the last quarter. 55.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ADMA Biologics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ADMA Biologics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.00.

NASDAQ ADMA traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.10. The stock had a trading volume of 103,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,668,705. ADMA Biologics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.01 and a 52-week high of $2.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.90 and a 200 day moving average of $1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 7.60. The stock has a market cap of $411.43 million, a P/E ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 1.07.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). ADMA Biologics had a negative net margin of 83.27% and a negative return on equity of 59.36%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ADMA Biologics, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. It offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

