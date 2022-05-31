Clearline Capital LP Purchases 127,359 Shares of CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAX)

Clearline Capital LP raised its stake in shares of CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAX – Get Rating) by 43.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 420,918 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127,359 shares during the quarter. Clearline Capital LP owned 0.48% of CareMax worth $3,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in CareMax in the third quarter valued at $63,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CareMax by 41.4% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in CareMax by 444.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 5,498 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in CareMax in the third quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Blue Square Asset Management LLC increased its stake in CareMax by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 12,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,340 shares during the last quarter. 69.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CareMax alerts:

Shares of CareMax stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.84. 9,280 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 447,486. The company has a quick ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.48 and its 200 day moving average is $6.77. The firm has a market cap of $422.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.33 and a beta of 1.35. CareMax, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.53 and a 1 year high of $16.00.

CareMax ( NASDAQ:CMAX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $118.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.36 million. CareMax had a negative net margin of 7.55% and a negative return on equity of 6.46%.

CMAX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen reduced their target price on CareMax from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Cowen reduced their price objective on CareMax from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on CareMax to $12.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.88.

CareMax Company Profile (Get Rating)

CareMax, Inc provides medical services through physicians and health care professionals. It offers a suite of health care and social services to its patients, including primary care, specialty care, telemedicine, health and wellness, optometry, dental, pharmacy, and transportation. The company also provides CareOptimize, a proprietary software and services platform that provides data, analytics, and rules-based decision tools/workflows for physicians in the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CareMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.