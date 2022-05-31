Clearline Capital LP Lowers Stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR)

Clearline Capital LP lowered its stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,597 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 5,442 shares during the period. Clearline Capital LP’s holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources were worth $1,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMR. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 781.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,037 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,806 shares during the period. Peconic Partners LLC purchased a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,226 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. 69.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alpha Metallurgical Resources alerts:

In related news, CEO David J. Stetson sold 35,643 shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.16, for a total transaction of $4,247,219.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Scott D. Vogel sold 2,500 shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.46, for a total transaction of $338,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,895 shares of company stock worth $13,973,935 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMR traded down $14.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $164.68. The stock had a trading volume of 28,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 800,220. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.55 and a 1-year high of $181.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.36. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.36.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The energy company reported $13.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.94 by $1.36. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 152.74%. The business had revenue of $828.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $683.20 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($3.00) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. will post 84.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%.

Several brokerages have commented on AMR. TheStreet raised shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $155.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Profile (Get Rating)

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. As of December 31, 2021, it operated twenty active mines and eight coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Metallurgical Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Metallurgical Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.