Clearline Capital LP Lowers Position in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Clearline Capital LP cut its holdings in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 324,677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 79,232 shares during the quarter. Clearline Capital LP’s holdings in PG&E were worth $3,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of PG&E by 123.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 160,989,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,545,495,000 after purchasing an additional 89,015,156 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in PG&E by 2,635.5% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 15,836,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $192,261,000 after buying an additional 15,258,039 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in PG&E in the fourth quarter worth about $63,803,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of PG&E by 201.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,308,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,990,000 after purchasing an additional 3,545,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of PG&E by 141.4% in the 3rd quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 4,438,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

Get PG&E alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PCG shares. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of PG&E from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PG&E in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of PG&E from $14.00 to $13.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of PG&E in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.70.

Shares of NYSE PCG traded down $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.20. 207,709 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,728,626. The company has a market capitalization of $30.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 173.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.18. PG&E Co. has a twelve month low of $8.24 and a twelve month high of $13.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.05.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. PG&E had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 1.21%. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PG&E Co. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Pg&E Fire Victim Trust sold 60,000,000 shares of PG&E stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total transaction of $722,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 377,743,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,548,032,823.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

PG&E Company Profile (Get Rating)

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PG&E Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PG&E and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.