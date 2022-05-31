Clearline Capital LP Has $5.05 Million Position in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE)

Clearline Capital LP increased its holdings in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating) by 34.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,220 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,954 shares during the period. Clearline Capital LP owned approximately 0.27% of Green Plains worth $5,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Green Plains by 237.9% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 399,048 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,871,000 after acquiring an additional 280,948 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 86,830 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,018,000 after purchasing an additional 10,037 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Green Plains by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 150,625 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,236,000 after purchasing an additional 33,874 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Green Plains by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,169,444 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $110,170,000 after purchasing an additional 27,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Green Plains by 134.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 418,539 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $14,548,000 after buying an additional 239,978 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:GPRE traded up $0.40 on Tuesday, hitting $33.48. 12,124 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,211,042. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.00. Green Plains Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.09 and a 52 week high of $44.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.63.

Green Plains ( NASDAQ:GPRE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.95). Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 10.32% and a negative net margin of 3.96%. The business had revenue of $781.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $728.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.48) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Green Plains Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

GPRE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Green Plains from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Green Plains from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.10.

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, including industrial-grade alcohol, distiller grains, and ultra-high protein and corn oil.

