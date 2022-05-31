Clearline Capital LP Has $4.36 Million Stock Position in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

Clearline Capital LP raised its stake in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 680,748 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,142 shares during the quarter. Clearline Capital LP owned about 0.06% of Zynga worth $4,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ZNGA. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Zynga by 58.5% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 32,092,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,655,000 after acquiring an additional 11,839,136 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Zynga during the 4th quarter worth about $47,149,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Zynga by 96.7% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 12,724,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,435,000 after purchasing an additional 6,256,834 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zynga by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,335,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,149,000 after purchasing an additional 6,062,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new position in shares of Zynga in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,465,000. 77.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ZNGA remained flat at $$8.18 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 10,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,117,266. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.12. The stock has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a PE ratio of -81.80 and a beta of 0.03. Zynga Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.57 and a 1 year high of $11.25.

Zynga ( NASDAQ:ZNGA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $694.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.20 million. Zynga had a positive return on equity of 0.72% and a negative net margin of 3.76%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zynga Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on ZNGA. Benchmark cut shares of Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. MKM Partners cut Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $10.50 to $9.86 in a report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Zynga in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays cut shares of Zynga from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Zynga from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.48.

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social game services in the United States and internationally. The company provides social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles.

