Clearline Capital LP Has $17.06 Million Stake in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

Clearline Capital LP reduced its holdings in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 753,360 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 31,696 shares during the quarter. Xerox comprises 1.9% of Clearline Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Clearline Capital LP owned approximately 0.42% of Xerox worth $17,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xerox by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 1,014,752 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $22,974,000 after buying an additional 37,605 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Xerox by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,125,586 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $94,428,000 after purchasing an additional 138,065 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Xerox by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,285 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 4,276 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Xerox in the 4th quarter valued at $494,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Xerox by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,567,685 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,492,000 after acquiring an additional 23,875 shares in the last quarter. 87.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Xerox alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn acquired 1,346,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.96 per share, for a total transaction of $22,837,030.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,461,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $567,505,581.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn acquired 783,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.17 per share, with a total value of $13,459,563.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,245,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $587,992,041.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Xerox stock traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $18.65. 28,477 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,770,277. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.48 and its 200-day moving average is $20.10. Xerox Holdings Co. has a one year low of $16.07 and a one year high of $25.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 1.67.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The information technology services provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Xerox had a negative net margin of 7.86% and a positive return on equity of 4.85%. Xerox’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Xerox’s payout ratio is -29.33%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Xerox from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Xerox from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Xerox from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xerox in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Xerox currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $14.33.

About Xerox (Get Rating)

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers workplace solutions, including desktop monochrome, and color and multifunction printers; digital printing presses and light production devices, and solutions; and digital services that leverage workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Xerox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xerox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.