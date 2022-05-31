Clearline Capital LP Acquires 14,135 Shares of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS)

Clearline Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,259 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,135 shares during the period. Madison Square Garden Sports makes up about 2.3% of Clearline Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Clearline Capital LP’s holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports were worth $20,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports by 484.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 407,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,829,000 after buying an additional 338,041 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,068,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,546,000 after buying an additional 245,463 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports by 1,105.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 245,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,721,000 after buying an additional 225,485 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports by 86.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 398,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,739,000 after buying an additional 184,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,795,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.12% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MSGS. Zacks Investment Research cut Madison Square Garden Sports from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. TheStreet upgraded Madison Square Garden Sports from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $211.50.

Shares of MSGS stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $164.03. 273 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 149,862. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.61 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $167.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.87. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a 52-week low of $151.28 and a 52-week high of $203.37.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $337.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.95 million. Madison Square Garden Sports had a net margin of 9.28% and a negative return on equity of 35.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 84.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association NBA and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League NHL. Its other professional franchises include two development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League (AHL) and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League (NBAGL).

