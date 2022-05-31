Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.85-$0.95 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.87. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.80 billion-$2.88 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.82 billion.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CLVT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clarivate from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Clarivate from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. TheStreet downgraded Clarivate from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Barclays downgraded Clarivate from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Clarivate from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $35.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.17.

Get Clarivate alerts:

NYSE CLVT traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.41. The company had a trading volume of 150,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,782,362. Clarivate has a fifty-two week low of $11.71 and a fifty-two week high of $34.79. The company has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.21 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.61 and its 200 day moving average is $18.04.

Clarivate ( NYSE:CLVT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $662.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.84 million. Clarivate had a positive return on equity of 4.89% and a negative net margin of 4.77%. The company’s revenue was up 54.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Clarivate will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider James Gordon Samson sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total transaction of $226,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 124,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,745,360 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 24.88% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLVT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Clarivate by 6.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,453,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252,886 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Clarivate by 10.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,090,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,303 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Clarivate by 6.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,557,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,658,000 after purchasing an additional 428,314 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Clarivate by 3.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,328,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,062,000 after purchasing an additional 239,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Clarivate by 7.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,537,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,521,000 after purchasing an additional 171,680 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

About Clarivate (Get Rating)

Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Clarivate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarivate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.