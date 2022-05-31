Claar Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Claar Advisors LLC cut its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 33,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Claar Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $2,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VEU. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth $46,000.
Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,052,408. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.07 and its 200 day moving average is $58.20. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $50.49 and a 1-year high of $65.28.
Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.
