Citigroup Cuts Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Price Target to $510.00

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup from $590.00 to $510.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the retailer’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on COST. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $565.00 to $645.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $634.00 to $503.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $555.00 to $565.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $566.44.

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $470.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Costco Wholesale has a 1 year low of $375.50 and a 1 year high of $612.27. The company has a market cap of $208.65 billion, a PE ratio of 37.93, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $534.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $531.13.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.01. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The company had revenue of $52.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale will post 12.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.01%.

In other news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total value of $138,667.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 4,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.00, for a total value of $2,712,294.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,904,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,248 shares of company stock valued at $5,417,137. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ford Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 821 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 394 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 1,026 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 102 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 23.8% during the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 104 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 67.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

