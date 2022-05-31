Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyperscale data center solution. The company focuses on the whole life cycle of facility planning, investment, design, construction and operation of ecosystem infrastructure in the IT industry. It operates principally in China, India and Southeast Asia markets. Chindata Group Holdings Limited is based in BEIJING. “

Get Chindata Group alerts:

Separately, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Chindata Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $8.30 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chindata Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.27.

Shares of NASDAQ CD opened at $7.24 on Friday. Chindata Group has a twelve month low of $3.75 and a twelve month high of $17.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.25 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.23.

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.04. Chindata Group had a return on equity of 3.60% and a net margin of 11.28%. The business had revenue of $122.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chindata Group will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Chindata Group by 27.4% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 11,058,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,892,000 after buying an additional 2,375,484 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital Ltd raised its position in shares of Chindata Group by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 7,778,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,260,000 after purchasing an additional 573,364 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Chindata Group by 5.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,382,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,015,000 after purchasing an additional 278,887 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Chindata Group by 21.7% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 5,080,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,109,000 after purchasing an additional 904,914 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its position in shares of Chindata Group by 28.1% during the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 4,200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,544,000 after purchasing an additional 920,555 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.89% of the company’s stock.

Chindata Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chindata Group (CD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chindata Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chindata Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.