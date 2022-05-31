Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Hits New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $183.00 to $196.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Chevron traded as high as $180.77 and last traded at $180.30, with a volume of 57368 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $178.28.

CVX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on Chevron from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Chevron from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Chevron from $166.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $169.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.38.

In related news, EVP Mark A. Nelson sold 117,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total transaction of $18,721,778.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,662.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider David A. Inchausti sold 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.09, for a total transaction of $757,123.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 549,687 shares of company stock valued at $91,923,002. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in Chevron during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 116.3% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $354.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $166.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.63.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by ($0.08). Chevron had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The company had revenue of $54.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 69.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 16.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.38%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

