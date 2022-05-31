Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Stock Holdings Boosted by Vivaldi Capital Management LP

Vivaldi Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,426 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Vivaldi Capital Management LP’s holdings in Chevron were worth $285,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. grew its position in Chevron by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 23,405 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,747,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in Chevron by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 3,080 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,713,000. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,193,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP grew its position in Chevron by 134.0% in the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 5,057 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 2,896 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Chevron news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 11,799 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $2,064,825.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,281 shares in the company, valued at $4,249,175. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Eimear P. Bonner sold 68,032 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $11,225,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 549,687 shares of company stock worth $91,923,002 in the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CVX opened at $178.28 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $350.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.09. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $92.86 and a 52-week high of $178.35.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by ($0.08). Chevron had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $54.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 69.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 16.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.38%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CVX shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $173.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $169.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, March 11th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Chevron from $186.00 to $181.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.38.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

