Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Stock Position Lifted by Energy Income Partners LLC

Energy Income Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,319,485 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 18,417 shares during the period. Cheniere Energy accounts for 3.1% of Energy Income Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Energy Income Partners LLC owned 0.52% of Cheniere Energy worth $133,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,264 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 1,174.2% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 24,401 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 22,486 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 79,827 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,797,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. now owns 2,530,903 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $247,193,000 after purchasing an additional 343,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 1,723.6% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 350,984 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,281,000 after purchasing an additional 331,737 shares in the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cheniere Energy news, Director Neal A. Shear sold 10,318 shares of Cheniere Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.16, for a total transaction of $1,446,170.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cheniere Energy stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $138.47. The stock had a trading volume of 32,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,228,759. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.19 billion, a PE ratio of -14.95 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.06 and a 12 month high of $150.00.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The energy company reported ($3.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.45 by ($6.86). The company had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.56 billion. Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 30.72% and a negative net margin of 14.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 142.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 10.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is -14.27%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $131.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $151.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Cowen lifted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $162.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $129.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.00.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

