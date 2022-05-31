Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) Position Lessened by Bridgewater Associates LP

Bridgewater Associates LP decreased its stake in Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 222,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,442 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP owned 0.14% of Certara worth $6,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Certara by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Certara during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Certara by 127.3% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Certara during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Certara by 95.6% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. 52.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Richard M. Traynor sold 3,000 shares of Certara stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick F. Smith sold 3,352 shares of Certara stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.29, for a total value of $74,716.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 98,490 shares in the company, valued at $2,195,342.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 131,352 shares of company stock worth $2,655,966 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CERT stock opened at $20.96 on Tuesday. Certara, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.17 and a 1 year high of $45.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.13 and its 200-day moving average is $24.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.11. Certara had a positive return on equity of 3.56% and a negative net margin of 4.02%. The company had revenue of $81.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Certara, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CERT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Certara from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays cut their target price on Certara from $48.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Certara from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.80.

Certara, Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software, technology, and services to transform drug discovery and development.

