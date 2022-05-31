Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) Hits New 12-Month High at $94.80

Shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $94.80 and last traded at $94.79, with a volume of 123053 shares. The stock had previously closed at $94.68.

CERN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Argus lowered shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cerner in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cerner presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.38.

The stock has a market cap of $27.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.74.

Cerner ( NASDAQ:CERN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Cerner had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 22.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Cerner Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.27%.

In other news, insider Tracy L. Platt sold 7,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.40, for a total value of $725,624.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 5,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.09, for a total transaction of $497,547.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $321,035.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cerner during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cerner during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Cerner during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co raised its holdings in Cerner by 78.0% during the 1st quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in Cerner during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. It offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

