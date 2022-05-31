Centric Cash (CNS) Price Hits $0.0003

Centric Cash (CNS) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 31st. One Centric Cash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Centric Cash has a total market cap of $1.24 million and $161,027.00 worth of Centric Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Centric Cash has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000393 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000670 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.24 or 0.00029199 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Centric Cash Profile

Centric Cash (CNS) is a coin. Centric Cash’s total supply is 3,977,658,038 coins. Centric Cash’s official website is www.joincentric.com . The Reddit community for Centric Cash is https://reddit.com/r/joincentric . Centric Cash’s official Twitter account is @CentricRise and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “In the Centric economy, there are two currencies, Centric Cash and Centric Rise. Each currency serves a different purpose. Centric Cash (CNS) provides liquidity, facilitating the flow of capital in and out of the economy. Centric Rise (CNR) is a store of value used within the economy. “

Centric Cash Coin Trading

