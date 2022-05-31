Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) Shares Gap Up to $7.83

Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.83, but opened at $8.24. Centennial Resource Development shares last traded at $8.38, with a volume of 108,947 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CDEV. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Centennial Resource Development to $13.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Centennial Resource Development from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Centennial Resource Development to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $8.40 to $11.20 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.20.

The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 5.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Centennial Resource Development ( NASDAQ:CDEV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.35). Centennial Resource Development had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 12.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Centennial Resource Development, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Silver Run Sponsor, Llc sold 10,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total transaction of $81,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 23.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 605,482 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,886,000 after acquiring an additional 116,343 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the first quarter worth $88,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the first quarter worth $3,979,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the first quarter worth $155,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 162.6% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 115,525 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 71,524 shares during the period.

About Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV)

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. Its assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. The company's properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County, West Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

