CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) Short Interest Update

CEMIG (NYSE:CIG – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,640,000 shares, a drop of 27.7% from the April 30th total of 9,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,970,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

CIG stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.46. The stock had a trading volume of 519,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,894,414. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. CEMIG has a 52 week low of $1.61 and a 52 week high of $2.61.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CEMIG stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in CEMIG (NYSE:CIG – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,870 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in CEMIG were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.46% of the company’s stock.

Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through renewable energy sources, such as water, wind, sun, and biomass; or non-renewable sources, including fossil and nuclear fuels.

