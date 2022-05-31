Castelnau Group (LON:CGL) Hits New 52-Week Low at $90.00

Shares of Castelnau Group Limited (LON:CGL – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 90 ($1.14) and last traded at GBX 91 ($1.15), with a volume of 2646 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 90.50 ($1.14).

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 95.26. The stock has a market cap of £167.44 million and a PE ratio of -13.79.

Castelnau Group Company Profile (LON:CGL)

Castelnau Group Limited operates as an investment company. It holds investments in private companies. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

