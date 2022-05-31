Cascades Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADNF) Short Interest Down 29.3% in May

Cascades Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADNF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 319,000 shares, a drop of 29.3% from the April 30th total of 450,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 43.1 days.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Cascades from C$20.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. CIBC decreased their price objective on Cascades from C$14.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Cascades from C$14.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Desjardins reduced their price target on Cascades from C$13.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Cascades from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.29.

Get Cascades alerts:

CADNF opened at $8.05 on Tuesday. Cascades has a twelve month low of $7.02 and a twelve month high of $13.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.24.

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Containerboard, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It manufactures containerboards, as well as converts corrugated products. The company also offers uncoated recycled paperboards for use in packaging converters and industrial users of headers and wrappers for the paper industry, as well as partitions that are used as protective packaging; honeycomb paperboards for the beer, wine, and spirits industry; laminated paperboards for food packaging and furniture backing industries; and specialty containers, structural components, and paperboard and fiber composites.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cascades Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cascades and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.