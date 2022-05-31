Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC Takes $53,000 Position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV)

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IGV. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 102.0% in the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 99 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Shares of IGV stock opened at $291.64 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $309.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $347.41. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a one year low of $123.69 and a one year high of $183.23.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

