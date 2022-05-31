Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC Makes New Investment in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Washburn Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,387,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 11,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 88.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHP opened at $58.57 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 52 week low of $57.26 and a 52 week high of $64.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.96.

