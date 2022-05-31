Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC Makes New Investment in Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT)

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 85.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in Royce Micro-Cap Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Royce Micro-Cap Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Royce Micro-Cap Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Royce Micro-Cap Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $150,000. 39.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RMT opened at $9.51 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.47. Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.56 and a 52 week high of $12.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th.

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies with market capitalization of less than $500 million.

