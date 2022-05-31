Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC Boosts Stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C increased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 3,122,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $264,745,000 after acquiring an additional 101,796 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,080,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $261,221,000 after acquiring an additional 31,880 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,588,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $219,511,000 after acquiring an additional 406,020 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,274,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $192,832,000 after acquiring an additional 212,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 2,083,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $176,653,000 after acquiring an additional 435,033 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

BAH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America raised Booz Allen Hamilton from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Booz Allen Hamilton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $83.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.30.

Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $86.86 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $85.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The firm has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.72. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $69.68 and a twelve month high of $91.46.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 20th. The business services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.01. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 54.20% and a net margin of 5.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

In related news, EVP Karen M. Dahut sold 97,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.48, for a total value of $8,258,849.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 194,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,459,745.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nancy Laben sold 6,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.95, for a total value of $533,966.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 124,925 shares of company stock valued at $10,666,411. Company insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

