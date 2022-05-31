Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF) Shares Sold by Altium Capital Management LP

Altium Capital Management LP cut its holdings in shares of Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 337,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,888 shares during the period. Altium Capital Management LP’s holdings in Cardiff Oncology were worth $2,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CRDF. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Cardiff Oncology by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,533,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,541,000 after purchasing an additional 382,214 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Corp lifted its stake in Cardiff Oncology by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Caxton Corp now owns 2,522,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,797,000 after purchasing an additional 178,750 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Cardiff Oncology by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,387,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,903,000 after purchasing an additional 27,765 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Cardiff Oncology by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 700,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,667,000 after purchasing an additional 35,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Cardiff Oncology by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 693,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,168,000 after purchasing an additional 61,889 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.43% of the company’s stock.

Cardiff Oncology stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.32. The company had a trading volume of 10,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 592,091. Cardiff Oncology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.13 and a 1-year high of $8.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.52. The stock has a market cap of $57.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 2.04.

Cardiff Oncology ( NASDAQ:CRDF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.02). Cardiff Oncology had a negative net margin of 9,447.37% and a negative return on equity of 25.12%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cardiff Oncology, Inc. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

CRDF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Cardiff Oncology from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Cardiff Oncology from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Cardiff Oncology from $20.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cardiff Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cardiff Oncology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.80.

Cardiff Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops medicine treatment for cancer patients in California. Its lead drug candidate is onvansertib, an oral selective Polo-like Kinase 1 Inhibitor for anti-cancer therapeutics; CY140, an inhibitor of PLK1, PLK2, and PLK3 that is in phase 1/2 studies in solid tumors and leukemias; metastatic colorectal cancer that is in clinical trials; and TROV-054 is a Phase 1b/2 for FOLFIRI and bevacizumab.

